Manchester City players consult lawyers over claims against club

Tensions at Manchester City have reached a boiling point after a number of first-team players and their agents began consulting with legal firms about potential claims against their own club, reports Sky Sports.

The reason for the legal offensive is the Premier League's official decision, in which the “citizens“ were found guilty of financial misconduct charges. The investigation, which was officially opened in February 2023 for a total of 115 different violations between 2009 and 2018, ended with a categorical verdict from the management of the English championship.

The main concern among the players and their agents is related to the financial consequences of the sanctions and the possible freezing of the amounts stipulated in their contracts. The competitive contracts include significant bonuses for winning the Premier League title, as well as for qualifying for the Champions League, which are currently under serious question marks due to the potential penalties for the club.

The players' legal teams are exploring the possibilities of protecting their financial interests and possibly seeking compensation from Manchester City if the sanctions directly affect the payment of their wages.