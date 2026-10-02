Breath of fresh air for Barcelona: Rafinha and Eric Garcia available to Hansi Flick for the match with Getafe

Excellent news has arrived in the Barcelona camp before the resumption of La Liga battles after the break for the national teams. Head coach Hansi Flick will be able to count on two of his key figures - Brazilian winger Rafinha and Spanish defender Eric Garcia, for the upcoming home match against Getafe on October 10.

Rafinha escaped serious injury

After returning from the Seleção camp, Rafinha underwent detailed medical examinations in the Catalan capital. His forced substitution in the match against Australia due to physical discomfort was a cause for concern. Fortunately for Barcelona's staff, tests have only revealed a slight swelling in the area of the right thigh, without any damage to the muscle fibers. According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian is continuing his planned training program and there is no reason to be removed from the squad for the upcoming match.

Eric Garcia is also fully fit

The situation surrounding Eric Garcia has been completely under control since the end of last month. The defender was released early from the Spanish national team camp due to discomfort in his left knee, but medical examinations categorically ruled out the presence of a serious injury.

The return of both players to optimal condition gives Hansi Flick serious flexibility and peace of mind when completing the squad for the battle for the three points with Getafe.