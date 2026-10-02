CSKA presents Marcus Gizdol in the new press conference hall at the Bulgarian Army Stadium

The new head coach of CSKA, Marcus Gizdol, will be officially presented to sports journalists on October 5 (Monday) at 3:00 PM. The event carries a key and symbolic significance for the army community, as this will be the first event organized at the renovated and reconstructed Bulgarian Army Stadium. in Borisova Gradina.

The capital club published an official statement on its website, inviting the media:

„CSKA is pleased to invite media representatives to the official presentation of Marcus Gizdol as head coach of the club's representative team. The event will take place on October 5 (Monday) at 3:00 p.m. in the new press conference hall at the „Bulgarian Army“ stadium. Only media representatives with valid journalist cards will be allowed to attend the press conference.“

The 57-year-old German coach's first media appearance on Bulgarian soil will mark the beginning of his new era at the helm of the “Reds“, as he is expected to reveal the full composition of his coaching staff and his vision for the development of the team in the First League.