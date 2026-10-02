Parting on the horizon: Scott McTominay set for move away from Napoli next summer

The upcoming summer transfer window will likely be Napoli's last chance to cash in on Scott McTominay. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Scottish international is set to be sold at the end of the season, with two main factors influencing this.

The Partenopei board is facing a serious contractual and financial case. The midfielder turns 30 in December and his current deal expires in 2028. This means that next summer he will enter the final 12 months of his contract. If an extension is not signed, this remains the only moment in which president Aurelio De Laurentiis can collect financial compensation, rather than losing him as a free agent.

Negotiations for a new contract are practically frozen due to the midfielder's high financial demands. McTominay is demanding an annual salary of nearly 8 million euros - an amount that, according to his camp, reflects his great importance to the squad over the past two years. However, these parameters drastically exceed the strict salary cap policy imposed by Aurelio De Laurentiis.

In the absence of a compromise, Napoli intends to trigger a sale of the player. The expected transfer fee for the midfielder is in the range of 25-30 million euros.

There is no lack of serious interest in the Scot from England. His former club Manchester United, as well as Aston Villa, explored the possibilities of attracting him during the last transfer window, which is why a return to the Premier League is emerging as the most likely scenario for his career.