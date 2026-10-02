Roland Garros champion Mira Andreeva wins 12 consecutive games in Beijing

Roland Garros champion Mira Andreeva advanced to the third round of the strong WTA 1000 tennis tournament in the Chinese capital Beijing with a prize pool of over $9.4 million. The 19-year-old Russian, seeded No. 4 in the schedule, produced a fabulous turnaround against home team representative Yue Yuan 3:6, 6:0, 6:0 in an hour and 52 minutes of play.

Andreeva started hesitantly and gave up in the first part, but then switched to a completely different level. The Russian achieved a phenomenal series of 12 consecutive games, leaving no chance for her opponent until the end of the match. In the next phase, she awaits the winner of the clash between Klara Tauson (Denmark) and Polina Kudermetova (Uzbekistan).

Victory for Noskova and Schneider

Fifth seeded Czech Linda Noskova took revenge on Gabriela Ruse (Romania) after 6:4, 6:1 in 79 minutes of play. Her next opponent will be Viktoria Golubic, who eliminated 28th seeded Peyton Stearns (USA) with 6:4, 3:6, 6:3.

Number 11 in the schedule Diana Schneider also had no problems and overcame Janice Tien (Indonesia) with 6:0, 6:4. In an all-Russian clash for a place in the round of 16, Schneider will face Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 19), who defeated Alexandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-4.

Potapova retires, Yastremska strong

Sixteenth-seeded Anastasia Potapova was forced to retire after falling behind 1-4 in the first set against compatriot Sina Kraus after just 22 minutes on court. In the third round, Kraus will play Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine), who overcame 17th-seeded Maya Khwalinska (Poland) 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour of play.