Historical breakthrough: Stoyan Bachvarov became the first Bulgarian in the management of the International Ice Hockey Federation

Bulgarian ice hockey achieved its most significant diplomatic success on the international stage after Stoyan Bachvarov was elected a member of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The news was announced by the President of the Bulgarian Ice Hockey Federation (BFHL) Martin Milanov.

The 59-year-old Bachvarov is a legendary figure in the domestic hockey – a former national player and coach, who has extensive administrative experience as Secretary General, Executive Director of the BFHL and Chairman of the Committee on International Events and National Teams. He is the first Bulgarian in history to hold such a high leadership position in world hockey.

The chairman of the home headquarters, Martin Milanov, expressed his joy at the historic choice in an official statement:

„Today, Bulgarian hockey has written a new page in its history. Stoyan Bachvarov was elected a member of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). For the first time, a Bulgarian has reached this key position in the management of world hockey! This is an exceptional success for Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Ice Hockey Federation. A success that brings national pride and shows that Bulgarian hockey can earn trust and recognition at the highest international level.“

The 71-year-old German Franz Reindl was elected the new president of the IIHF, winning the contested decisive vote against the Czech Petr Bržiza with 60:57 votes. Despite the defeat for the presidential seat, Bržiza remains on the 15-member Governing Council as Senior Vice President.

Reindl replaces Canadian Luc Tardif at the head of world hockey, who decided not to run for a second term.