The son of the murdered owner of Botev (Plovdiv) said goodbye to his father

The son of the murdered owner and president of Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov – Kostadin Filipov, said goodbye to his father through an emotional and touching post on social networks. His publication quickly gathered hundreds of condolence comments and support from the football community and the family's relatives.

The tragic news of the murder of the Plovdiv businessman shook the entire Bulgarian football and caused a wave of grief in Plovdiv. In the hours after the tragedy, hundreds of fans, players and coaches of the “yellow-black“ gathered in front of the “Hristo Botev“ stadium to light candles and lay flowers in memory of their club boss.

Here is what Kostadin Filipov wrote:

"In this extremely difficult moment for me and my family, I want to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who is by our side and supporting us after the loss of my father, ILIAN FILIPOV.

I want to express my and my entire family's immense gratitude to the Ministry of Interior authorities - from the Minister of Interior to the last employee who participated in the work on the case. Thank you for the lightning-fast response, professionalism and a job well done in this extremely difficult moment for us.

I sincerely hope that the prosecutor's office and the court will complete their work to the end with the same responsibility, professionalism and determination, so that the truth is established, and the law and justice prevail.

I thank our family, friends, partners and all the people who give us their support, empathy and respect. At such a moment, one truly understands how much it means to have real people by one's side.

I want to especially thank my wife - for the strength she gives me, for being by my side and by our family at every moment, and for the support that I can hardly describe in words.

And most of all, I want to thank you, dad.

Thank you for everything you have given me in this life. For everything you have taught me. For the example you set for me, for the strength, character and values you leave in me. Thank you for teaching me not to give up, to fight and to move forward no matter how difficult it is.

For me, the battle continues.

We continue to work for your name, for your honor and for everything you have built. We will protect what has been achieved and build on it with all the strength, will and responsibility that you yourself taught us.

Your incredible spirit, your strength and everything you have achieved remain our example and our direction.

Your loss leaves an empty space that no one can fill. But what you created, the people you touched, and the mark you left behind will live on.

Your name will be protected.

Your honor will be defended.

And everything you built will continue to grow.

Rest in peace, Dad.

Thank you for everything.

I love you and will always carry you in my heart.

And finally - thank you to all the bloggers, YouTubers, tabloids, journalists, analysts – known and unknown, who rushed at this very moment to mock, judge and throw mud at a person who can no longer answer them.

Your words speak mostly about you.

A name is not built with publications, titles and comments. It is built throughout life – with work, character, battles, deeds and a trace that remains after a person.

You can write whatever you want.

You will not change what ILIAN FILIPOV has achieved, nor the people who know and respect him, nor the trace he leaves behind.

We will not answer you with hatred.

We will answer you in the only way that matters - by moving forward, protecting his name and honor and building on everything he created".