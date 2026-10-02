Self-criticism and mobilization: Iliya Gruev wants change and reaction against Iceland

The midfielder of the Bulgarian national football team Iliya Gruev expressed his frank position before the decisive away match against Iceland in the third round of Group 4 of League “C“ in the Nations League tournament. The match in Reykjavik, scheduled for Saturday at 19:00 Bulgarian time, marks the official debut of interim coach Atanas Ribarski, who took over after the resignation of Alexander Dimitrov.

A tough test awaits the “Lions“, who occupy last place in the standings with only 1 point, while the hosts from Iceland are leaders in the group with 4 points.

Gruev did not spare his realistic assessment of the crisis in the national team, but expressed hope that the changes in the tactical instructions will give a quick result:

“The situation is not good. Tomorrow we have a new chance. We have very clear instructions from the coach and his staff. I think this can help us and I hope we will see tomorrow. In recent years, things have not gone as we imagined. In general, we have had more negative results. We had good periods here and there - at the beginning with Krastaic, with Ilian Iliev, but now we are not showing it. We have to focus and give our best. Every match we have to show that we are a team, to be compact and then with the results, with a little luck, to go in the right direction.“

The supporting midfielder was categorical that the more experienced players in the squad must take the burden at the critical moment and lead the team by personal example on the field:

„The leader has a responsibility. These guys who have more experience, it is normal to ask ourselves how we can help more and perform better. We need to play better, talk more on the field and show it. Things are decided on the field. It should be seen there that you have the desire to play for Bulgaria and that you want to win.“