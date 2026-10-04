USA defeats Mexico in a friendly match – Julian Hall shines again

The United States national team recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over their great rival Mexico in a friendly match played at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Americans imposed their style of play from the start and logically opened the scoring in the 28th minute. The new sensation in the lineup Julian Hall was accurate for the hosts. The 18-year-old New York Red Bulls talent continues to impress in the USA jersey, after scoring his third goal in only his third match for the representative team.

After the break, the USA team maintained the initiative. In the 62nd minute, the lead was doubled by Kevan Sullivan, who demonstrated his class and with a graceful cross from the penalty spot, left no chance for the Mexican goalkeeper.

The situation for the guests became even more difficult just five minutes later. Defender Mateo Chavez Garcia committed a gross violation and was sent off with a straight red card, leaving his team with one man less.

Taking advantage of their numerical advantage, the graduates of head coach Mauricio Pochettino finished off the opponent. The final 3:0 was formed in the 84th minute, when Malik Tillman scored and put an end to the dispute.

Thus, the USA showed a serious commitment before the upcoming official battles, while Mexico will have to quickly forget this difficult match in Glendale.