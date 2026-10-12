Göztepe and Stanimir Stoilov with a defeat in Turkey

Finally, the first success this season came for Stanimir Stoilov in Turkey. His Göztepe gave a lesson in efficiency and defeated Eyupspor as a guest 0:4 in a match from the 7th round of the Super League.

The success lifted the team from Izmir from the bottom - already with 6 points, the "yellow-reds" are in 15th position, while Eyupspor is stuck in last place with only 3 points.

The hosts scored an own goal right at the beginning. In the 10th minute, their striker Ahmed Abdullahi committed a gross violation and received a direct red card, and the referee pointed to the white spot. Juan Santos made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 11th minute and gave Göztepe the lead.

However, the real show came in the second half with the entry of Andre Enrique. The 21-year-old Brazilian appeared after the break and in a little over 20 minutes decided everything – with goals in the 54th and 59th minutes he made it 0:3.

He put the point of contention again. In the 76th minute, Izmir received a second penalty and Enrique took responsibility to form his hat-trick and the final 0:4.

So Stoilov can now breathe easier. The next test for him and the team is on October 18 – away to Kocaelispor, while Eyupspor will be away to Erzurumspor.