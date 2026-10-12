Oborishte 26: new architecture in the heart of Sofia

In the “Oborishte“ district in Sofia, the Oborishte 26 project, developed by the NiMa Design architectural studio, has already been completed. The residential building takes the place of a neglected post-socialist building and seeks a contemporary interpretation of the architectural appearance of the central capital region. The project was implemented in 2026 and has a built-up area of 6,000 sq m and is the subject of presentation by one of the most authoritative online architecture publications in the world - amazingarchitecture.com.

Rounded volumes and brick facade

The chief architect of Oborishte 26 is Nikolay Nikolov. The shape of the building is based on the alternation of rounded volumes and more rigid, angular elements. The curved parts are inspired by the rounded corners of the historic buildings in the neighborhood, but are reworked in a contemporary architectural language.

The facade is made of brick cladding. The contrast between the smooth lines and geometric shapes changes the way the building is perceived during the day, with light and shadows emphasizing the individual volumes. According to the project presentation, this is an attempt to make the new building fit into the historical environment without literally repeating its elements.

11 apartments and two underground levels

The building houses 11 private apartments. The apartments are planned with high ceilings, large windows and open interior spaces. The load-bearing facade allows for larger openings and a freer distribution of the rooms, which allows future residents to personalize the interior.

The underground part includes two levels, served by two car elevators. On the ground floor, a space is provided that maintains a connection with the urban environment, and inside the property a more secluded courtyard has been formed for those living in the building.

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