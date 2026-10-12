George Russell admitted: Red Bull is the best team at the moment, we must learn from Verstappen

Red Bull is currently the best team in Formula 1 and Mercedes must find a way to take advantage of the improvements to the car in the same way as Max Verstappen does, said George Russell. He finished only ninth in Singapore after a penalty, while Kimi Antonelli climbed onto the podium with third place.

Verstappen, on the other hand, triumphed in the last two races in Sepang and Singapore, and his advantage looks huge.

"The numbers show that the car is moving according to our expectations, but the lap time itself is not good. We need to try to figure out how to make the system work better," Russell said, quoted by Motorsport.

"I mean, we needed 5, 10 or 20 seconds more. That would have helped. The most important thing for us as a team is to figure out how to improve our performance because Red Bull have been just impressive in the last three weeks. They've done it on different tracks, so you can say they're the best team at the moment," he added.

"I think we're just not getting the most out of the new upgrade package. Red Bull have made a huge step forward and Max is very comfortable in the car. He's getting the most out of it. We're just trying to figure out how to make the most of the improvements," the Briton concluded.