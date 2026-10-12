Ludogorets defeated Arda

Ludogorets left no chance for Arda Kardzhali and won with a decisive 5:0 in the last match of the 11th round of the First League.

The hosts from Razgrad opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Ruan Cruz made a brilliant pass behind the defense to Caio Vidal, who kept his cool and sent the ball past Anatoly Gospodinov for 1:0.

In the 30th minute, Arda was left with one man less. Georgi Nikolov was held up by Hossam Abdelmagid and reacted with a shot without the ball. The violation did not look rough, but Kolev immediately showed the red card. The curious thing is that the Egyptian defender already had a yellow card and could have received a second one if he had been judged differently, but he was spared.

By the break, the "eagles" decided everything. In the 44th minute, Ruan Cruz again played the role of an assistant, bringing in the captain in this match Bernard Tekpetey, who doubled the lead with a powerful shot with his left foot.

In the added time of the first half, the Ghanaian scored his second goal - from a direct free kick, with the ball ricocheting off Viktor Popov and becoming unsalvageable for Gospodinov - 3:0.

After the break, the rout continued. In the 55th minute, Agibu Camara found Ruan Cruz in the penalty area and the Brazilian shot, and after a ricochet off Viktor Lyubenov, the ball again entered the goal of the Kardzhali team - 4:0.

The final 5:0 was scored by Ivan Yordanov in the 86th minute. He received the ball from Amir Hadzhiakhmetovic and with his debut goal put an end to the dispute.

Thus Ludogorets retains 3rd place in the standings with 26 points, while Arda is in 6th position with 17 points.