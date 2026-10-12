“I am happiest that I kept my family“, said Tony Storaro in his interview for “120 minutes“. The singer explained that for people in the music industry, family life is a difficult test, as work often takes them away from home for days or weeks.

He emphasized that the role of the woman is also important in preserving a family, as she must be patient, take care of the home and also make efforts for the relationship. Tony Storaro also said that he greatly respects his mother and father and believes that this attitude has returned to him as family happiness.

650 guests at Emrah's wedding

In the conversation, the singer also talked about the wedding of his son Emrah, who got married a few days before the interview. Tony Storaro welcomed 650 guests, including people from Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

„We had a nice Balkan wedding“, he said. Tony Storaro said that he approves of his daughter-in-law, and spoke approvingly of the new family stage in Emrah's life.

The difference between Fiki and Emrah

The singer also commented on Emrah's character, who is often described as naughty. According to him, social networks and popularity influence the behavior of the young performer. Tony Storaro added that those born after 2000 are “crazier heads“.

He made a distinction between the childhoods of his two sons. Fiki was born when his parents were saving up for a house and a car, while Emrah was born after the family was already financially stable.

Tony Storaro also admitted to shortcomings in his upbringing, pointing out that Emrah was bought everything he asked for. The singer hopes that his son will soon have a child so that he can understand from his own experience what his father meant in their conversation about life and responsibilities.

Sources: bgdnes.bg