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Hana Dedic blew up the internet: She was named the most beautiful volleyball player in Bosnia

Hana Dedic blew up the internet: She was named the most beautiful volleyball player in Bosnia

The Bosnian beauty plays for Železara Zenica

Oct 12, 2026 23:12 63

Hana Dedic blew up the internet: She was named the most beautiful volleyball player in Bosnia - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

Volleyball players are among the sexiest athletes, and the Balkan Peninsula is full of beautiful ladies who practice this sport.

Hana Dedic is undoubtedly among them. The Bosnian beauty plays for Železara from Zenica, which is part of the elite of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The team officially presented its lineup for the new season a few days ago, and it was Dedic who attracted the most attention among the fans.

Therefore, it is not surprising that a number of publications have named her the most beautiful volleyball player in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The charming athlete currently has just under 7,000 followers on Instagram, but their number is growing with each passing day.