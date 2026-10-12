Czech coach became a hit on the Internet: He did not look at the flamboyant host during the entire interview

A short interview after a match in the Czech Republic became a real internet hit, but not because of what he said about football, but because of the coach's look.

Head coach of "Usti nad Labem" David Oulehla gives an analysis after his team's defeat to reporter Sabina Jaksova. The conversation is less than a minute long and was posted on the club's official Instagram account, where it was spotted by the Serbian "Novosti".

The most interesting thing is that throughout the entire time, Oulehla deliberately avoided looking at the presenter, who had stuck out her bust. He is turned slightly to the side and fixes his gaze somewhere in the distance, which immediately made an impression on the viewers.

An explanation quickly spread on social networks that his behavior was a gesture towards his wife. It is alleged that she did not want him to watch other women on television and he strictly kept his promise. However, so far there is no direct evidence that the coach himself said this in the interview.

The comments under the video are divided – some joke that his wife is standing right behind the cameraman and watching him, while others congratulate him for his iron discipline and loyalty.

One thing is certain – instead of the loss of "Usti nad Labem", everyone is now talking only about where Oulehla is looking.