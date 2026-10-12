First meeting with the all-new Spring

The new Dacia Spring made its world premiere to the general public at the Paris Motor Show, and our team got a close look at the second generation of the electric model, which no longer has anything in common with its predecessor. The car was presented in person by Catherine Adt, CEO of Dacia, and David Duran, who takes care of the design of the Romanian brand.



The car has been completely redesigned, is produced in Europe and marks the beginning of Dacia's new electric offensive. The new Dacia Spring is built on the Renault Group's RGEV Small platform and is produced at the plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. The company says that the development was completed in less than two years – a period that, according to Renault Group, is among the shortest in the group's history.

Compared to the previous generation, the model has grown by 15 cm in length and 18 cm in width. Thus, the car reaches 3.85 m in length and 1.74 m in width, while maintaining its compact dimensions for driving and parking in the city. The new architecture provides four full-size seats and a trunk with a volume of 337 liters. When the rear seats are folded, the cargo volume reaches 1283 liters. For the first time, a front trunk with an additional 18 liters is also available.

Spring is offered with only one electric powertrain. The front electric motor develops 60 kW, or 80 hp, and 175 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 12.1 seconds, and the maximum speed is 130 km/h. Energy is stored in an LFP battery with a usable capacity of 27.5 kWh. The maximum WLTP range is 250 km, and with the optional fast charging package, the car can accept up to 50 kW of direct current, with charging from 15 to 80% taking about 28 minutes. With standard home charging, the same range is reached in approximately nine hours.

The range has been simplified to two equipment levels - Expression and Journey. The basic version has a 7-inch digital instrument panel and a smartphone holder, while Journey adds a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, a reversing camera and richer equipment. Among the practical solutions in the cabin is the YouClip system for attaching various accessories. The new Spring also has 22 driver assistance systems, including functions added due to current European safety requirements.

Dacia indicates a starting price that will not exceed 20,000 euros. Orders are now open, and first deliveries are expected in early 2027.