Cristiano Ronaldo dreamed of playing for PSG: "In front of 50,000 Portuguese people at the Parc des Princes"

Cristiano Ronaldo has often criticized the French championship, but in the past he may have dreamed of playing for Paris Saint-Germain. This was revealed by Pascal Ferret, the former editor-in-chief of “France Football” - the publication that awards the “Ballon d'Or“.

In an interview with “Eurosport” Ferret told about a dinner he attended with Ronaldo and about 15-20 employees of “France Football” after the “Ballon d'Or” ceremony in 2016. According to him, the Portuguese is a highly sensitive person and knew the large Portuguese community in the French capital well.

At that time, Ronaldo was still a Real Madrid player. According to Ferre, the striker told the people around the table that he dreamed of one day going out on the pitch at “Parc des Princes“ with the PSG team, supported by 50,000 Portuguese supporters. Ferre specified that there was a joking tone in his words, but there was a certain amount of truth behind them. He admitted that if the Parisians had made a specific offer to Ronaldo in the following years, the striker probably would not have refused it.

After moving to Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has repeatedly criticized the level of the French championship. In 2024, he stated: “The Saudi league is better than Ligue 1, of course. In France, there is only Paris Saint-Germain. The rest are finished“.