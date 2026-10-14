Massimiliano Allegri after the loss to Villarreal: We lack balance, in the Champions League every mistake is punished

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri did not spare his criticism of his team's performance after the 1:3 loss at Villarreal in the Champions League. The Italian specialist admitted that the Partenopei still lack optimal balance on the pitch and that his squad did not show enough arguments to leave Spain with a positive result.

The match started promisingly for the guests, but the "yellow submarine" quickly took control of events and made a complete turnaround.

After the match, Allegri emphasized that the level and requirements of the most prestigious club tournament do not forgive hesitation. The experienced coach defended Matteo Politano for the individual inaccuracy in the opening goal for the hosts, but expressed serious disappointment with the subsequent decline in his team's play.

„Mistakes can always happen, but a strong team like Napoli must remain calm and continue playing their football. We need to find the right balance to approach these kinds of matches in a completely different way“, said Allegri.

The coach of the Italian champions was adamant that the team's improvement comes through a much more stable defensive game and limiting the dangers in front of their own goal:

“In matches of this caliber, any inaccuracy is much more noticeable. In order to grow, we need to concede significantly fewer shots on goal and we must definitely raise our level when playing with the ball.“