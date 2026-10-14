Hansi Flick: Lamine Yamal is incredible, but there is still room for improvement

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick did not hide his satisfaction after the emphatic 4:1 victory over Galatasaray at the hot “Rams Park“ stadium (also known as “Ali Sami Yen“) in a Champions League match.

The German specialist highlighted the character of his team, the successful turnaround and the great performance of Lamine Yamal, but remained firmly on the ground and pointed out the details on which the “Catalans“ still have work to do.

Flick analyzed the development of the match, in which Barcelona trailed in the score before taking full control after the break:

„We are extremely happy with the final result. We also played solidly in the first half. The opponent took advantage of their only good opportunity and scored, but we managed to react and turn the game around, which was of great importance.“

Despite the emphatic triumph, the coach of the Spanish giants also sees opportunities for growth:

“I think that in the Champions League, even when we dictate events, at certain moments we don't make the right decisions in the final third of the pitch. This needs to be improved. In such a stadium and in such a hot atmosphere, the task was not easy at all, so I am really pleased.“

The coach paid special attention to the phenomenal performance of teenager Lamine Yamal, who produced the key goals in the second half:

“Today Lamine did not score, but he gave the final pass for two of the goals and played magnificently. He is an incredible footballer and is extremely important for us. Physically he is excellently prepared. He is a decisive player and his presence on the pitch always benefits the team.“

Asked what exact instructions he gave at half-time to transform Barcelona's game, Flick was short and blunt:

“Everything said stays in the dressing room.“