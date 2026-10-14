Manchester United manager Michael Carrick did not hide his disappointment after the 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and expressed strong disagreement with the referee's decision to send off defender Lenny Yoro in the second half.

The Frenchman received a straight red card in the 74th minute after contact with Jonathan David - a situation that, according to the “Red Devils“s coach“ was exaggerated.

The English giant's coach was adamant that the referee's decision had a direct impact on the final outcome of the match at the “Metropolitano“:

“I don't think it was a red card situation. I absolutely disagree with that decision — the action wasn't high speed, and the push itself was extremely light. We started the match weakly and that made our task even more complicated. Despite everything, we had two excellent opportunities to equalize and as the match progressed we showed a better game, but this sending-off had a huge impact on the final outcome“, commented Carrick.

The coach decided to protect his offensive players despite the misses in front of the opponent's goal:

“Misses are part of the game and the responsibility does not fall only on individual players. The important thing is to continue to create chances and at the same time to be more stable in defense. After conceding an early goal, we reacted adequately, controlled certain phases and found ourselves face to face with the opposing goalkeeper several times in a really difficult match.“

Carrick was also forced to comment on the sharp comment made by Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez after the match, in which he criticized the club's transfer policy and the lack of enough new signings during the past summer window. The manager preferred not to deepen the tension in the dressing room:

“I haven't watched the interview, but these are pure emotions influenced by the disappointment of the result. Now is not the time to discuss such issues. The most important thing is to get back on our feet. I don't doubt his desire to win. When the results are not good, it is normal to have problems to clean up, but the will to work is there.“

The specialist concluded with a call for unity before the team's next matches:

“The voices of criticism are heard, but within the team there is a passion for work, development and growth. We maintain a positive attitude. The upcoming match this weekend is a wonderful opportunity for us all to row in the same direction.“