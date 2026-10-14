The escalation of the military conflict and the new wave of attacks in the Middle East have put the holding of the last starts of the Formula 1 season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi under serious question. The crisis also directly affects Bulgarian sports fans, as the last two decisive rounds in Formula 2 are to be held there, where the homegrown talent Nikola Tsolov is fighting for the world title.

There is only a month and a half left until the racing weekend at the “Lusail“ track in Qatar. Despite the missile strikes and unrest in the region, the world championship leadership and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) at this stage officially maintain the position that the races will take place as scheduled.

However, the security of the drivers and teams is increasingly causing concern. Tensions in the region escalated after the Houthi attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which killed 14 people, as well as after a missile strike on a tanker off the coast of Qatar.

If the starts are not canceled, the teams will have to carry out a colossal logistical operation to transport tons of equipment, cars and thousands of employees directly into the conflict zone. A serious blocking factor is also the tension around the Strait of Hormuz, through which the main sea trade routes for transporting equipment pass.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali remained moderately optimistic, recalling the relocation of the Bahrain Grand Prix to Malaysia for similar reasons:

„The calendar is confirmed: the last two races will be in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. This is the direction we are following based on the information and guarantees we have and on which we must necessarily rely. This strategy will remain in effect until the end of the year.“

However, according to team leaders, the categorical tone is only intended to quell panic. A final decision is expected to be made around mid-October – before the race in Austin, Texas.

A war for tens of millions: Who will pay the bill in the event of a cancellation?

The main reason for the delay in the official decision is purely financial and has become a psychological war between Liberty Media and the local organizers:

If Qatar and Abu Dhabi cancel themselves: The organizers will be required to pay the full hosting fee, which amounts to tens of millions of dollars.

If Liberty Media cancels the races: The commercial rights holder will have to refund the fees paid to the promoters.

It is precisely this financial impasse that is the reason why neither side is in a hurry to take the first step towards canceling the final starts of the year.