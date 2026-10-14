Show and spectacle in the Euroleague: The big favorites with successes in a tense basketball evening

A real basketball marathon and a series of intriguing matches marked this evening in the most prestigious European club tournament – the Euroleague. Fans witnessed dramatic successes as a guest, spectacular results and convincing home victories.
All results from the evening in the Euroleague:
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Fenerbahçe – Zalgiris 99:80
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Lyon-Villorban – Red Star 82:84
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Barcelona – Maccabi Tel Aviv 90:87
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Bascony – Dubai 79:93
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Olympia Milano – Real Madrid 89:98
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Guerrilla – Panathinaikos 55:72
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Valencia – Olympiakos 97:102