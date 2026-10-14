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Show and spectacle in the Euroleague: The big favorites with successes in a tense basketball evening

Show and spectacle in the Euroleague: The big favorites with successes in a tense basketball evening

In one of the most productive and attractive clashes of the evening, the Greek giant Olympiacos demonstrated great class in attack and snatched victory in Spain after a real shootout

Oct 14, 2026 07:33 52

Show and spectacle in the Euroleague: The big favorites with successes in a tense basketball evening - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

A real basketball marathon and a series of intriguing matches marked this evening in the most prestigious European club tournament – the Euroleague. Fans witnessed dramatic successes as a guest, spectacular results and convincing home victories.

All results from the evening in the Euroleague:

  • Fenerbahçe – Zalgiris 99:80

  • Lyon-Villorban – Red Star 82:84

  • Barcelona – Maccabi Tel Aviv 90:87

  • Bascony – Dubai 79:93

  • Olympia Milano – Real Madrid 89:98

  • Guerrilla – Panathinaikos 55:72

  • Valencia – Olympiakos 97:102