Six Real Sociedad ultras arrested before match against Lyon! Police find drugs, weapons and tear gas

Six Real Sociedad supporters were detained by police before the Europa League match against Lyon. According to information from the Spanish publication Marca, law enforcement officers carried out a special operation around the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastián due to fears of clashes between the fans of the two teams.

During the operation, Basque police came across a group of approximately 100 ultras. Among those present were home supporters, as well as members of fan organizations from Celta Vigo and Alavés.

During the checks, some of them were found in possession of telescopic batons, canisters of tear gas, bladed weapons, signal flares and narcotics.

The six detainees are Real Sociedad fans aged between 20 and 31. Proceedings have been initiated against them for violations of legislation related to public safety. According to Spanish media reports, they were already known to the police before the current incident.

The football clash between Real Sociedad and Lyon itself, which was from the fourth round of the league phase of the Europa League, ended in a 1:1 draw.

Following this result, the Basque team occupy 20th place in the standings with five points. Lyon are 13th with seven points – the same number as Levski. The Bulgarian representative, however, are 10th thanks to their superior goal difference.

At present, only three teams have a perfect record in the tournament – Benfica, Bournemouth and Ferencváros.