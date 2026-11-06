Achraf Hakimi given a break by Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have given Achraf Hakimi a few days off, meaning he will be out of the squad until the start of the international break. The decision was made in agreement with the head coach and the sporting management of the French champions.

“In agreement with the head coach and the sporting management, Hakimi has been given time off until the start of the international break,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement. The club did not provide any other reason for the decision.

Paris Saint-Germain will play one more match before the break. The team’s opponent will be Troyes in a Ligue 1 match, which Achraf Hakimi will miss due to the time off he has been granted.

The Moroccan defender has made eight appearances in the French league this season. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in them.

After the club matches, Hakimi is expected to join the Morocco national team. The team will play Niger twice during the international break – at home on November 13 and away on November 17.