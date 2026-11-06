Hamilton refuses to stop criticizing Leclerc: “They won’t silence me”

Tensions at Ferrari between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continue to rise ahead of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion once again expressed his dissatisfaction with his teammate’s conduct during the race in Mexico, where he believes the two missed an excellent opportunity to secure a one-two finish for the Scuderia.

Despite expectations that the conflict between the drivers would be left in the past after their arrival in Brazil, the Briton once again directed criticism at the Monegasque. Hamilton even suggested that Leclerc shows greater aggression when fighting his teammates than when battling other drivers.

„Yes, I see the same thing as you do. In Singapore, I was on the inside of Turn 1 and had secured the lead, but I backed off. That was a completely different situation,“ Hamilton told Motorsport.com.

The Briton also recalled Leclerc’s previous teammates at Ferrari, pointing out that similar situations had occurred in the past.

„If you look at what happened with his previous teammates, you will see the same thing with Sebastian Vettel and then with Carlos Sainz,“ the driver added.

After the race in Mexico, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur announced that he would speak with both drivers to clarify the situation and prevent a similar incident from happening again. However, the meeting has still not taken place. Vasseur was due to return to Europe, while Leclerc missed his commitments on Thursday at the Brazilian circuit because of the birth of his daughter, Bianca. The Monegasque is expected to get back behind the wheel on Friday.

Hamilton did not hide the fact that his disappointment over what happened in Mexico remains.

„Of course, I was disappointed and I still am. That is precisely why we need to have a conversation. We will do it when we find the right moment,“ he commented.

According to the Briton, Ferrari had a real chance of achieving a much better result, especially after the considerable work carried out by the team throughout the season. He stressed that in the last three or four races, the Scuderia had scored more points than any other team, making the missed opportunity in Mexico even more disappointing.

„We had a chance to win for the team. The people at the team have put in an incredible amount of effort with the upgrades this year, and in my opinion they are doing an excellent job. In the last three or four races, we scored more points than any other team. In Mexico, we could easily have achieved a one-two victory, so we need to work to ensure that we do not allow situations like this to happen again,“ Hamilton said.

The seven-time champion also used the press conference to respond to criticism of his conduct after the race in Mexico. At the time, he called for a more severe penalty against Leclerc after his teammate cut Turn 5 while attempting an overtake. Some of the criticism directed at Hamilton focused on the possibility that his public reactions could harm the interests of his own team.

However, the Briton categorically refused to change the way he expresses his opinion.

„They won’t silence me. I don’t particularly care what people think about my words. I am someone who openly shows his emotions and says what he thinks at a given moment,“ the Ferrari driver said.

Hamilton also rejected suggestions that his comments during races are carefully thought out in advance or deliberately used to achieve a particular effect.

„I have read claims that my words are calculated, and I want to categorically reject them. When you are in the heat of a race, your pulse is around 170 beats per minute and you are driving at 320 km/h. At such a moment, you do not have time to think about what you are saying or how the media will interpret your words. You simply do not think about it.

Of course, sometimes you can say something that you later regret. But I do not regret it, and I will not apologize for being sincere and outspoken. They won’t silence me. They never have. The team have not asked me to stop talking either,“ Hamilton concluded.