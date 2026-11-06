Enhanced security measures ahead of Levski–CSKA derby! Restrictions introduced around the National Stadium

Serious security measures will be taken in Sofia ahead of the major football derby between Levski and CSKA on November 8. The match is scheduled for 17:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, and security checkpoints will be set up in the area around the venue.

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior is preparing an increased police presence and additional measures to maintain public order. Fans will be checked before being admitted to the stands, with the aim of preventing dangerous and prohibited items from being brought in. Checks will also be carried out to prevent access by individuals who are subject to an active ban on attending sporting events.

Law enforcement officers will monitor the situation to prevent incidents and possible clashes between supporters of the two Sofia giants. According to published media reports, the stadium gates may open as early as 15:00, but this time has not yet been officially confirmed by the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. Spectators are therefore advised to head to the stadium earlier in order to avoid crowds and delays during the checks.

Because of the football clash, Sofia Municipality will introduce temporary traffic restrictions around the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

On November 8, between 8:00 and 19:00, parking and stopping will not be permitted in the two car parks located on the bridge in front of the sports venue. Additional traffic organization measures will be introduced from 11:00 and will remain in effect until they are no longer necessary.

Drivers are expected to encounter difficulties in the area of Borisova Garden, Eagle Bridge, Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Boulevards and General Gurko Street. Drivers should allow extra time for their journeys, especially before the start and immediately after the end of the derby.

For football fans attending the match, one of the most convenient ways to reach the stadium remains the metro, getting off at Vasil Levski Stadium station.