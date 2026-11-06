Luis de la Fuente names 27 players for Spain’s matches against Czechia and England

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has named an extended squad of 27 players for the upcoming Nations League matches against Czechia and England. “La Furia Roja” will host Czechia on November 12, and three days later will face England.

Spain have already secured their place in the quarter-finals after winning all four of their matches so far and collecting the maximum 12 points. However, the world champions have one more important objective – to retain top spot in Group A3.

De la Fuente announced his selection in a video address in which he paid special attention to two tragic events. The coach expressed his solidarity with the victims of the latest railway accidents in the country, as well as with Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel, who died on the pitch.

“We have been struck by a terrible tragedy that should never have happened. An entire nation is mourning once again, even before the tears over what happened in Adamuz have dried. Football has a social responsibility and must take the right side of history,” the Spain head coach said.

Full list of the called-up players:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Barcelona), Álvaro Vallés (Betis).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Álex Grimaldo (Atlético Madrid), Jacobo Ramón (Como).

Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid), Marc Roca (Betis).

Forwards: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Fernández (Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).