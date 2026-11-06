Hristo Hristov left without a total after lifting 186 kg at the World Championships

Hristo Hristov finished fifth in the snatch at the World Weightlifting Championships in the up to 110 kg category. The Bulgarian lifted 186 kg, but was left without a total after failing to make a successful attempt in the clean and jerk.

Hristov began the competition with an unsuccessful attempt at 180 kg. After intervention by the medical team, he came out again for the same weight and cleared it this time. For his third attempt, the weightlifter initially declared 190 kg, but changed the declaration to 186 kg.

Despite his visible difficulties, Hristov managed to snatch the barbell and thus took fifth place in the discipline. His performance came against the backdrop of health problems. A few days before the competition, he had a high fever, while during the event he lifted with painkillers because of back and lower-back pain.

In the clean and jerk, Hristov made all three of his attempts at 210 kg. On the first, he managed to lift the barbell, but the judges did not recognize the lift in a 2:1 decision.

The Bulgarian failed on his second and third attempts, earning a zero in the clean and jerk. Thus, his snatch result of 186 kg was not enough for him to be included in the final total classification.