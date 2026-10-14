The representative football team of the 81st SU "Victor Hugo" flew to China

The representative football team of the 81st SU "Victor Hugo" flew from Sofia Airport to China — via Istanbul to Shanghai and from there by bus to Suzhou, where the ISF World Cup of School Football will be held from October 16 to 27.

As champions of Bulgaria in the 11th –12th grade for the 2025/2026 school year, our 19 boys will compete with the best school teams in the world — and will carry the name of Bulgaria on the field.

The path to this point has been through years of training, early mornings and matches won with character. We thank the coaches for their dedication and the parents for their support throughout this time.

A special thank you also goes to all the donors who supported the team's participation. Without your involvement, this trip would not have been possible, the school said.