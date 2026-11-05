The Phenomenal Skylar Skye Brought Manchester United Luck with Her Bra

Manchester United's famous fan – Skylar Skye, once again attracted attention after proving to be a real talisman for the „Red Devils“ in the Champions League. The curvy brunette told fans that her „lucky bra“ had played a key role in the dramatic 3:2 victory over Italian giants Roma at „Old Trafford“.

Shortly before the match began, she shared on social media:

„Today I’m wearing my lucky bra at „Old Trafford“, so if United win, you know who to thank.“

Interestingly, just days ago – following the heavy 3:0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League, Skylar publicly vowed to show her breasts every day until manager Michael Carrick was sacked.

After the European success, however, she abruptly changed her position. The bombshell announced that she was completely changing course and would now post revealing photos of herself in support of the English coach for as long as he remained in charge of the team.