Galatasaray midfielder blasted Yamal, Barca star responds after goal show

The match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in the main phase of the Champions League, won 4:1 by the Catalan giants, was extremely tense not only because of the rivalry between the two clubs, but also because of the verbal exchanges before the first referee's signal.

The reason for the tension was the statement of the Turkish team's midfielder Mario Lemina, who announced before the match that he did not know who Lamine Yamal was and only knew “Sane“.

After another brilliant performance this season, the world champion, who gave two assists against Galatasaray, did not fail to respond to his rival's statement.

Yamal published a short and clear message on social networks with the question: “Do you know me now?“. Barcelona captain Rafinha also joined the discussion under the post, adding: “I think he knows you now“.

In the end, everything ended amicably after Yamal took a picture with one of Lemina's children. The midfielder himself noted this: “Of course I know you. My little son is crazy about you. Congratulations“.