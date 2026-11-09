Felix Nmecha sparks controversy again with religious gesture, Borussia Dortmund and Germany to speak with him

Felix Nmecha became a key figure for Borussia Dortmund in their 2–1 victory over Elversberg, whose squad also includes Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov. However, the way the German midfielder celebrated his goals once again sparked serious discussions off the football pitch.

Nmecha, who openly demonstrates his Christian faith, repeated his trademark gesture – symbolically placing a crown on the grass in support of the religious initiative „The King's Return“ („The Return of the King“).

The campaign is backed by the organization „Ballers in God“, founded in 2015 as a community for Christian footballers. Its activities include missionary initiatives and an active presence on social media. In Germany, however, the organization came under the spotlight because of criticism of its extremely conservative views on issues such as homosexuality and abortion.

According to published reports, a number of well-known footballers are associated with the movement, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jérémy Doku, Jonathan Tah, Eddie Nketiah and Anthony Elanga. In conversations with representatives of the organization, journalists were told that abortion was a „plan of Satan“, while homosexuality was described as a sin.

The case prompted a reaction from a Borussia Dortmund supporters’ organization. In their statement, the fans stressed that everyone has the right to freely practice their religion, while at the same time opposing all forms of discrimination.

„Our criticism is directed at religious structures that, under the guise of faith, impose a worldview that denies or isolates people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, way of life or personal choice“, the statement said.

Borussia Dortmund’s management announced that they intend to speak with Nmecha. The club assured that it takes the concerns of its supporters seriously, while also noting that since joining the team, the footballer has always behaved respectfully.

The issue will also be discussed within the German national team. Sporting director Rudi Völler said on the „Kerner’s 11“ podcast that a conversation with the midfielder was forthcoming, as the situation had already attracted widespread public attention.

„We will speak with him because this has become a public issue. At such moments, however, it is extremely important that the situation is understood correctly. So far, I can say only positive things about Felix Nmecha. He performed remarkably at the World Cup – both on the pitch and through his conduct away from the matches“, Völler commented.

He added that Nmecha is highly valued by his teammates and that he understands the reasons behind the discussion that has arisen. The German Football Association will approach the case in coordination with Borussia Dortmund, without creating unnecessary tension.

Head coach Jürgen Klopp is also expected to take part in the conversation with the footballer. This is not the first time Nmecha’s public statements have prompted controversial reactions. During his time at Wolfsburg, he shared posts on social media that were described as homophobic and directed against the LGBTQI+ community.