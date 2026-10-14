The press conference of the new chairman of the weightlifting federation - Asel Zlatev, was also attended by Nikolay Zheynov, manager of our great star Carlos Nassar. The agent also commented on the long-running legal disputes surrounding the management of the federation.

"The law, unfortunately, allows for such legal sagas. Even the weightlifters are lucky that everything is resolved in just 10 months. Sometimes cases go on for years", pointed out Zheynov.

The manager also revealed details about Carlos Nassar's upcoming participation in the World Championship.

"Carlos will be at "Sofia" airport tomorrow and is leaving for China. Unfortunately, he did not have full training due to health problems. Let's hope that it will present itself in the best light," said Nikolay Zheynov.