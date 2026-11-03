Spanish federation suspends tournaments after death of Jesús de Miguel

The Spanish Football Federation has suspended its competitions until November 6 following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. The decision affects the King’s Cup and Queen’s Cup matches scheduled for November 3, 4 and 5.

“Spanish football is mourning the loss of Jesús de Miguel,” the federation said, expressing its condolences to his family, Tenerife and the club’s supporters. The new dates and kick-off times for the postponed matches will be announced at a later date.

Footballer dies after collision during match

De Miguel died on November 3 at the age of 30 after suffering an injury the previous day during the match between Tenerife and Andorra in the second tier of Spanish football. The collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono occurred towards the end of the game at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The player received medical attention on the pitch before being taken to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Hospital. The Associated Press reported that, according to the club, the footballer suffered cardiac arrest after the impact. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE said the death occurred at the hospital, where de Miguel had been admitted to intensive care.

Police investigate circumstances

The National Police homicide unit has launched an investigation into the death, which is now under judicial supervision, RTVE reported. At this stage, there is no official conclusion regarding the cause of the incident, and no information has been released about any charges being brought.

As a mark of respect, UEFA has announced a minute’s silence before all its matches this week. The measure covers the European club competition fixtures scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “The European football community is mourning the loss of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel,” the governing body said.