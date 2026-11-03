McLaren preparing major upgrades for Brazil

McLaren will arrive with an upgraded car for the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Formula 1. The British team is preparing a package of technical improvements for its MCL40, with one of the most interesting developments being the concept for the front wing, which could also find its way onto the car for the 2027 season.

The team has demonstrated significant progress following the extensive updates introduced during the Hungarian Grand Prix. Lando Norris won that race and subsequently repeated his success at the Zandvoort circuit. In the most recent races, however, McLaren has lost some of its advantage over its direct rivals, despite introducing new components in Baku and additional upgrades in Austin.

Statistics from the last four qualifying sessions show that the British team had the fourth-fastest car. McLaren's average deficit to pole position was 0.511 seconds, while the gap to the third-fastest team reached 0.236 seconds.

Nevertheless, the engineering team continues to work actively on the development of the MCL40, with some of its efforts already focused on next season.

„We have prepared upgrades for the car, covering the front wing, rear wing and individual floor elements as part of our standard development programme. Our aim is to close the gap, raise our level in the remaining races and preserve the momentum for next year,“ said McLaren's chief technical officer for aerodynamics, Peter Prodromou.

He expressed hope that the characteristics of the Sao Paulo circuit would allow the new components to demonstrate their potential.

„Sao Paulo has traditionally been a favourable track for us and is also representative enough, so we hope the new details will move us one step closer to the front. The season is not over, and these updates should strengthen the car now in the battle for third place in the championship,“ Prodromou added.

The specialist stressed that the experience accumulated during the current campaign would be useful for developing the 2027 car. It is then that the concept of the new front wing is expected to be transferred to the car's main version as well.

McLaren currently trails third-placed Red Bull by 17 points in the constructors' standings. In the last five races, the British team has scored 59 points, while its rival has added 152.

The Mexican Grand Prix provided some reasons for optimism for McLaren. Lando Norris finished fifth, 12 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, the British driver remains cautious and does not expect an automatic improvement at every circuit.

„If we look at our performance in Baku and at other similar tracks, I think we will still struggle with pace. We need to improve the car significantly at certain circuits and in specific areas. I am not convinced that if we return to the tracks where we struggled, we will suddenly be strong. I do not want us to rely solely on hope and luck. We know what we need to work on, and I hope we will have a better day in Brazil,“ Norris commented.