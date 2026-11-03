Alexander Zverev: The greatest relief came in Paris

Alexander Zverev described winning his first Grand Slam title as the greatest relief of his career. The German tennis player made the admission before taking part in the “Masters” tournament in Paris, where he returned as the leader of the ATP world rankings.

“In Paris, when I won my first major title, it was a different feeling because I thought I would never achieve it,” Zverev said. He added that the success came after many disappointments, difficult moments and defeats in finals.

“Finally managing to do it was the greatest relief I have experienced in my career,” Alexander Zverev said.

Paris holds a special significance for the 29-year-old German. In 2022, he tore a ligament in his ankle during his semifinal at Roland Garros. Four years later, it was there that Zverev won his first Grand Slam title.

He linked the triumph not only to the specific match, but also to the entire journey leading up to it. The defeats in finals and difficult periods made the success more significant, while his return to the top in Paris added another symbolic moment to his career.

Zverev secured the number one spot in the rankings after the tournament in Vienna. In his view, however, reaching the top requires a different approach from winning a single tournament.

“To become number one, you have to put together the best season you possibly can throughout the entire year. It is completely different,” the German explained. According to him, after winning a Grand Slam tournament, it is possible to celebrate, but afterward there remains the feeling that the work has to continue every day.

“In Vienna, I secured the number one spot in the world, but I had to play the next day and the day after that as well. I will also be playing every other day here, so I have no time to celebrate,” Zverev said.

The tennis player said he would like to celebrate the achievement after the Davis Cup. The finals of the team competition are scheduled for November 24–29 in Bologna.

Zverev also said he was looking forward to facing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner once the two are fully recovered from their injuries.