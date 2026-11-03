Unai Emery among the favourites for the managerial position at Manchester United

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is among the candidates being considered for the managerial position at Manchester United. This was reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Influential people at Manchester United consider Emery the ideal coach with whom to build the club’s future. Aston Villa, however, must be respected,” Romano commented.

The Birmingham club’s hierarchy has no intention of parting ways with the 55-year-old Spanish specialist – neither during the current season nor after its end. Directors Roberto Olabe and Damiano Vidagany view Emery as a key figure in the club’s long-term project. The coach has significant influence not only over the team’s sporting and technical preparation, but also over transfer policy and other football-related decisions.

Emery took charge of Aston Villa in November 2022, and his contract with the club runs until the summer of 2029. Under his management, the Birmingham side won the Europa League in 2026.

At the same time, Manchester United continue to experience serious difficulties. Under Michael Carrick, the “Red Devils” are on a run of nine consecutive matches without a win in all competitions. The team sit 17th in the Premier League with seven points, increasing the pressure on the club to find a solution for the future of the managerial position.