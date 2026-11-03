Spanish police investigate the death of footballer Jesus de Miguel

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into possible negligent manslaughter following the tragic death of 30-year-old Tenerife footballer Jesus de Miguel. The striker died after a heavy collision during a match in Spain's second division, the Associated Press reports.

Spain's National Police confirmed that proceedings have been opened, with prosecutors also set to participate. The aim is to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, during stoppage time of the match between Tenerife and Andorra. De Miguel attempted to reach a long pass near the central area of the pitch but collided with the visiting goalkeeper, Jesus Owono, who had left his penalty area.

The striker suffered cardiac arrest after the impact to his chest. Despite receiving medical attention, he later died, Tenerife said.

After the collision, the footballer remained on his knees for several seconds, clutching his chest, before collapsing onto his back on the pitch. Goalkeeper Owono, who had already been shown a red card and was heading towards the dressing rooms, returned to check on the injured player along with the other players.

Jesus de Miguel was born in Madrid and began his professional career in 2015 with Leganes' reserve team. He then played for several Spanish clubs in the lower divisions before joining Tenerife last year.

The club expressed its immense pain over the loss and offered its condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.

“There are no words of comfort. There is absolutely nothing that can ease this deep feeling of grief. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones and the entire Tenerife community,” the club wrote.

Andorra, the club owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also expressed its sympathy to De Miguel's loved ones. A number of Spanish teams, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and La Liga also offered their condolences.

“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his teammates and friends, and to Tenerife. Rest in peace,” Andorra's statement said.

The tragic news prompted reactions outside Spain as well. Real Madrid players honored the memory of the deceased with a minute's silence during training, while Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new head coach.

English giants Manchester United and Liverpool also posted condolences on social media. As a mark of respect, the Royal Spanish Football Federation also postponed two Copa del Rey matches that were due to be played on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the Spanish authorities is ongoing, with all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the death of the 30-year-old footballer still to be established.