Rilski Sportist Suffer Heavy Defeat to Kolossos Rhodes in FIBA Europe Cup

Rilski Sportist suffered a 70:92 defeat at home to Greek side Kolossos Rhodes in a fifth-round Group C match in the FIBA Europe Cup.

Lyubomir Kirov's players committed too many mistakes in attack, turning the ball over 12 times. Long-range shooting also proved to be a serious problem for the Samokov team – they made just five of 25 attempts from three-point range.

The visitors held a five-point lead at halftime, but after play resumed they went on a decisive run. At the beginning of the third quarter, the Greek side scored 12 consecutive points, largely ending Rilski Sportist's hopes of a comeback.

Malik Johnson was the top scorer for the Bulgarian team with 14 points and five assists. For the winners, Tyler Stevenson stood out with 12 points and six rebounds.

Following the defeat, Rilski Sportist remain in sixth and last place in the standings with four losses. Kolossos Rhodes occupy second place with three wins and two defeats.