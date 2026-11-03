Ludogorets bring Spanish specialist with European title into Luis de la Fuente’s staff

Ludogorets have a new assistant coach. Thirty-seven-year-old Spaniard Pedro García, who was part of Luis de la Fuente’s staff when Spain U21 won the European title in 2019, is joining head coach Igor Jovićević’s team.

García has considerable experience in coaching despite his relatively young age. After triumphing at the European Championship in Italy, he worked at several clubs, including Mirandés, Málaga and Real Murcia. His career also includes a spell at Qatar’s Al-Arabi.

Ludogorets’ new assistant did not hide his delight at the opportunity to become part of the Bulgarian team and stated his ambition to help the club achieve its goals.

“I am happy to be joining a strong and popular team like Ludogorets. I will give everything that depends on me to ensure the team’s future success. Ludogorets must return to where it belongs,” Pedro García said.

The Spanish specialist will work alongside Igor Jovićević and the other members of the coaching staff as they seek to consolidate the Razgrad club’s position and achieve further success.