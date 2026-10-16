CSKA Defender: We played a strong tactical and mental game

CSKA defender Teodor Ivanov was pleased with what his team showed in the 1:2 loss to Monaco in the Conference League.

"My feelings are that the team played a very strong game tactically and mentally. A team of such caliber is very difficult to outplay and beat. We showed a pretty good face, which we need to show in the next matches. Unfortunately, we were unable to equalize or turn the score around. We scored one goal and I think the fans saw that we gave it our all.

What did Marcus Gizdol tell me before I came on? Honestly, I prefer to keep to myself what the coach told me. The football he wants us to play is much more active, in their half, to press teams. I like that because it makes other teams afraid of us. The matches in Europe and those in Bulgaria? It's different, both the environment and the opponent. We are professionals and we have to be ready, because now in three days we are going to play against Nessebar. For us, all matches have to be the same.

Against Nessebar for the Cup? We have to have possession of the ball, control the match and win," said Ivanov.