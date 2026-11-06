Vesela Lecheva meets with PSG president

Bulgarian Olympic Committee President Vesela Lecheva, who is also president of the Bulgarian Shooting Union, met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser bin Al-Khelaifi. Lecheva is already in Doha, where two world championships are being held – in shooting and padel. Today, she watched matches from the padel competition alongside Al-Khelaifi, who is also a minister in the Qatari government. The PSG president was a professional tennis player. The prize fund for the World Padel Championship is a record $1.2 million.

“I had the pleasure of watching the matches from the World Padel Championship and talking with Nasser bin Al-Khelaifi. This sport is also rapidly gaining popularity in Bulgaria, and I am convinced that it has a bright future. During our conversation, we discussed both this and Qatar’s ambitions to host the Olympic Games,” Lecheva said.

As president of the Bulgarian Shooting Union, she hopes that our national competitors will show their true potential in the coming days, following the shaky start during the first days of the World Shooting Championship.