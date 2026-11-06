Frenkie de Jong returns to the Netherlands squad for matches against Greece and Germany

Frenkie de Jong is back in the Netherlands national team for the first time since the World Cup. The midfielder has been included in the 25-man squad for this month's crucial Nations League matches against Greece and Germany.

De Jong missed the first four Group A2 matches in September and October due to injury, but the Oranje nevertheless managed to collect eight points and top the standings, sharing first place with Greece and holding a three-point lead over Germany.

The squad named by new head coach Xavi also includes Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen, while Mees de Wit and Guus Til have retained their places after their strong performances during the previous international break, when they replaced the injured Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert. Malen and Kluivert have now also returned to the squad. At the same time, the coach will be unable to call on the injured Nathan Aké, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Jorrel Hato, while Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor has been left out.

The Tulips host Greece in Amsterdam on 13 November, before travelling to Berlin to face Germany three days later.