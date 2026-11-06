Gennaro Gattuso named Serie A Coach of the Month for October

Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso has won the Serie A Coach of the Month award for October, the Italian league officially announced. He will formally receive the award before the home match against Lecce on November 21.

The award comes in recognition of the excellent form of the “Biancocelesti”, who moved into sole possession of first place in the Italian championship under Gattuso. In October, the team recorded four consecutive wins – over Monza (3:1), Juventus (3:0), Parma (2:1) and Sassuolo (6:2), setting a club record of 28 points after the first 10 rounds.

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo highlighted the coach’s key role in the team’s rise. He noted that the Calabrian manager had built an exceptionally well-organized and intense side, distinguished by attacking variety – 12 different goalscorers – and defensive solidity, instilling his trademark fighting spirit in the players.