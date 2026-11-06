Georgi Chilikov after the point at the “Kolezha”: We were wronged again with a disallowed goal

Dunav (Ruse) head coach Georgi Chilikov expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance and the point earned away to Botev (Plovdiv) at the “Hristo Botev” Stadium, in a match that ended 1-1. However, the coach did not miss the opportunity to voice serious complaints about the refereeing and the decision to disallow his team's goal in the second half.

“First, I have to congratulate the players for their character and commitment. We played against a team of serious quality. We found it difficult to deal with them on the wings because of their speed and dynamism, but we managed and came away with a point,” said the Ruse-based side's coach.

Chilikov was adamant that the refereeing team led by Vasil Minev had wronged his team:

“Taking a point at this stadium is an achievement, especially considering that an absolutely valid goal was disallowed. I watched it back on a recording – there was no reason whatsoever to disallow it. These are the facts, but despite everything, we showed desire and had our chances in the match.”