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Georgi Chilikov after the point at the “Kolezha”: We were wronged again with a disallowed goal

Georgi Chilikov after the point at the “Kolezha”: We were wronged again with a disallowed goal

The coach did not miss the opportunity to voice serious complaints about the refereeing

Nov 6, 2026 22:18 69

Georgi Chilikov after the point at the “Kolezha”: We were wronged again with a disallowed goal - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Dunav (Ruse) head coach Georgi Chilikov expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance and the point earned away to Botev (Plovdiv) at the “Hristo Botev” Stadium, in a match that ended 1-1. However, the coach did not miss the opportunity to voice serious complaints about the refereeing and the decision to disallow his team's goal in the second half.

“First, I have to congratulate the players for their character and commitment. We played against a team of serious quality. We found it difficult to deal with them on the wings because of their speed and dynamism, but we managed and came away with a point,” said the Ruse-based side's coach.

Chilikov was adamant that the refereeing team led by Vasil Minev had wronged his team:

“Taking a point at this stadium is an achievement, especially considering that an absolutely valid goal was disallowed. I watched it back on a recording – there was no reason whatsoever to disallow it. These are the facts, but despite everything, we showed desire and had our chances in the match.”