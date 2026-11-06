Leicester fans lash out at sponsor over porn star Eva Elfie

Leicester City fans reacted angrily after the club’s main sponsor, BC.GAME, appointed Russian porn star Eva Elfie as a brand ambassador. The discontent was expressed by the Foxes Trust – an organisation representing supporters of the English club.

The online betting and gaming platform announced its new partnership with Elfie this week. The company has been Leicester’s main sponsor since the 2024/25 season, with its logo displayed on the front of the men’s team shirts.

The Foxes Trust said that the combination of gambling and pornography was incompatible with the values the club should uphold. “Both gambling and pornography can have devastating consequences for people’s lives, particularly for young people,” the organisation said in its statement.

The supporters’ group added that such partnerships bring the two spheres closer to a wider audience and associate them with the name of Leicester City. “Is this really what we are now?” the Foxes Trust asked in its statement, quoted by the BBC.

The organisation has long criticised BC.GAME’s presence on the club’s shirts. The discontent is linked not only to the appointment of Elfie, but also to the choice of a gambling-sector company as the club’s main commercial partner.

Leicester said it was aware of the reactions and had discussed them directly with BC.GAME. “We are continuing discussions with the company to find a mutually acceptable solution,” the club said.

It has not been specified whether the talks could lead to a change in the sponsorship agreement or the termination of the partnership.

The partnership was agreed at a time when Leicester returned to the Premier League. Since then, however, the club has suffered a serious sporting decline. After being relegated from the top flight, the Foxes dropped to the third tier of English football.

Leicester remains known for its historic Premier League title in 2016, but the current dispute over the sponsor adds a new problem to the club’s difficult period.