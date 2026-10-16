Third-division club fined €100,000

Third-division club Waldhof Mannheim has been fined €100,000 and must play its next home game behind closed doors after fan trouble at a German Cup match that left dozens of police officers and fans injured.

The German football federation (DFB) has said that a partial crowd ban for an extra match has been lifted. In the match on August 21 against regional second-division rival Kaiserslautern, 35 police officers and 85 fans were injured. The match was abandoned at the end of normal time due to pitch invasion and the use of pyrotechnics, but was eventually completed, with Kaiserslautern winning 1-0 in extra time.

“The incidents in Mannheim crossed a line. This has absolutely nothing to do with fans or fan culture“, DFB vice-president for legal affairs Thomas Bergmann said in a statement.

A DFB investigation into Kaiserslautern over the role of their fans in the trouble is still ongoing, DPA reported.