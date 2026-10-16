Dani Carvajal on the Getafe surprise: Motivation, Bordalas' role and the return home

Experienced right-back Dani Carvajal commented on his surprising transfer to Getafe after the club from the Madrid suburbs officially announced the signing of a one-year contract with the 34-year-old veteran on October 13. The former Real Madrid captain's move has been a rocky one, with La Liga initially opposing his registration due to the unusually low salary in his contract.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Carvajal revealed the reasons behind his choice to continue his career in Getafe:

“It will be an extremely positive experience. The project really motivates me – the competition is in my DNA. I'm at home here, in Madrid, where I grew up. Everything fell into place: I can help with my experience, my style of play and my overall contribution to the team. I don't know if the final goals will be achieved, but we are working towards that. We have to take things day by day and be calm – I am convinced that I made the best decision.“

The six-time Champions League champion gave special credit to head coach José Bordallas, identifying him as a key factor in the transfer:

“We spoke at length and discussed what we expect from the team. Bordallas is a specialist who knows how to get the most out of his players. I really like that – we share the same mentality of intransigence and fighting, so I will have absolutely no problems with him.“

Carvajal's contract with Real Madrid expired last summer, ending one of the most successful periods for a right-back in the history of the football giant. His stay at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ remains marked by the conquest of 4 La Liga titles and 6 Champions League trophies. In his career, the right-back also had an extremely successful season with the German team Bayer Leverkusen.