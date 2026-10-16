The composition of the national rhythmic gymnastics team for 2027 is clear

The Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (BFG) officially approved the proposal of the head coach of the women's national team (individual) Branimira Markova for the composition of the team for 2027.

A total of ten gymnasts made it to the list of our representative team, with the competitors being distributed between centralized and decentralized preparation.

Composition of the national team (women – individual) for 2027:

Centralized preparation:

1. Stiliyana Nikolova

2. Eva Brezalieva

3. Yanitsa Dineva

4. Dea Emilova

5. Siyana Alekova

6. Anastasia Kaleva

7. Antoaneta Tsankova

Decentralized preparation: 8. Dara Stoyanova 9. Oleksandra Shalueva 10. Alexa Rasheva

With the confirmation of the composition, the Bulgarian Federation of Fine Arts begins its timely and planned preparation for the upcoming international challenges and prestigious tournaments in 2027.